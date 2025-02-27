Birmingham-based Howells and BPN are among the practices with projects shortlisted for this year’s awards

Nine projects across the West Midlands, ranging from higher education buildings to residential conversions and cultural schemes, have been shortlisted for the RIBA West Midlands Awards 2025.

Among the practices with shortlisted projects are Birmingham-based Howells, recognised for its work on Hanbury Hall, a new pavilion at the Grade I-listed National Trust property, and One Centenary Way, a large-scale commercial office building in Birmingham’s Paradise development.

BPN Architects, also a frequent nominee in the region, has been shortlisted for Invisible House, a private residence designed to integrate with its rural surroundings.

Other projects include Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ net-zero carbon University of Staffordshire Woodlands Nursery and the conversion of a former fire station into housing by KKE Architects Ltd. Coventry University’s College of Arts & Society, designed by BDP, is also on the list, along with Glancy Nicholls Architects’ Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Medical Teaching Building. The shortlist is completed by Manresa House by OMI Architects and Williamson House by John Pardey Architects.

Tim Collett, chair of the judging panel and associate professor in architecture at the University of Nottingham, said: “This year’s shortlist includes nine exciting buildings that offer a wonderful range of typologies and scales from large academic and commercial buildings to homes, a nursery and a pavilion.”

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.

The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects and announced in September, with a winner to be announced in October.