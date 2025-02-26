Chris Williamson, the RIBA president-elect and founding partner of WW&P, has won Best Feature Script at the Cannes Arts Film Festival for his stage play Legacy.

The Cannes Arts Film Festival, not to be mistaken with the Cannes Film Festival, is an online competition dedicated to promoting independent art film genres worldwide.

The award follows Legacy’s recognition earlier this year at the Script Awards Los Angeles, where it was named Best Stage Play.

The two-hour historical drama, which explores the rivalry between Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci in the early 16th century, was also previously nominated for Best Script at the Rome Prisma Film Awards.

Williamson, who takes up the RIBA presidency in September, wrote Legacy during the Covid pandemic and refined it last summer.

He has described the play as an exploration of “the futility of thinking about your own legacy,” drawing on discussions with architects including Norman Foster, Nicholas Grimshaw, and the late Richard Rogers.

Set in Florence and Rome, the play examines the professional competition between Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci, with Williamson noting parallels to modern architectural rivalries.

While past RIBA presidents have sometimes engaged with the wider arts world, Williamson’s success in scriptwriting competitions is unusual. His recognition for Legacy will make him one of the few to receive recognition for their creative work beyond architecture.

Former RIBA president Maxwell Hutchinson once considered becoming a musician and has composed three musicals and a Requiem Mass, but is not known to have won any prizes for his creative endeavours outside of architecture.

Hutchinson, who was at the time the youngest RIBA president when elected in 1989, became a well-known broadcaster, presenting programmes on BBC Two, Channel 4, and BBC Radio London. More recently, he was ordained and served as a curate at a church in Essex.