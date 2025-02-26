AHMM also scores fifth regional awards nomination for Bristol office project

Next Ferry House by AR Design Studio Source: Martin Gardner Two-Family House by Rundell Associates Source: Tristan Stocker One Portwall Square by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris Source: Timothy Soar Photography Hazelmead, Bridport Cohousing by Barefoot Architects Source: Rebecca Noakes The Cowshed by Design Storey Source: Lawrence Grigg Shire End West by rak architecture Source: Patricia Rayner Melville by Gillespie Yunnie Architects Source: Richard Downer Photography The Story of Emily by Stonewood Design Source: Fotohaus The Story of Emily by Stonewood Design Source: Fotohaus The Story of Emily by Stonewood Design Source: Fotohaus The Tin Barn by Arbor Architects Source: Ellen Hancock The Tin Barn by Arbor Architects Source: Ellen Hancock Studio Cottage by Ashton Architecture Source: Agnese Sanvito Wye House by Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Source: Simon Maxwell A House of Wood Shingle by Forgeworks Architects Source: French + Tye The Orchards by Prewett Bizley Architects Source: Prewett Bizley Architects 1/16 show caption

Residential schemes dominate this year’s shortlist for the RIBA South West and Wessex Awards, accounting for nine of 13 shortlisted projects.

The list includes several private homes, including contemporary extensions to derelict barns and other historic structures, along with one of the UK’s largest cohousing developments, by Barefoot Architects.

AHMM has scored its fifth RIBA regional awards nomination this year for its One Portwall Square office scheme close to Bristol Temple Meads station.

The practice has already picked up four nominations for projects in the London regional awards, including its Elizabeth Line over station development at Tottenham Court Road.

RIBA South West and Wessex jury chair Rob Gregory, head of campus planning and design at the University of Bristol, said: “With nine homes in contention this year, domestic architecture in the South West region remains as strong as ever.

“This year’s shortlist showcases a wide range of projects, from stand-alone new builds, to holistic transformations of existing properties, and discrete extensions.

“Alongside these, the jury is looking forward to visiting new workplaces, cultural venues and community housing, on a carefully choreographed journey that extends over 135 miles - from the suburbs of Bath, to the far reaches of West Cornwall.”

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.

The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects and announced in September, with a winner to be announced in October.