Next RH England @ Aynho Park by DHA Architects Source: RH RH England @ Aynho Park by DHA Architects Source: RH RH England @ Aynho Park by DHA Architects Source: RH St Mary’s Catholic Voluntary Academy by Hawkins\Brown Source: Matthew Ling Leicester Bus Station by BDP Source: Nick Caville The Gasworks, Sudbury by James Boon Architects Source: MiniAperture The Gasworks, Sudbury by James Boon Architects Source: MiniAperture Primary by Pricegore Source: Matthew Blunderfield 1/8 show caption

A restoration of a grade I-listed stately home is among five projects shortlisted for this year’s RIBA East Midlands Awards.

DHA Architects’ renewal of Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire transformed two wings of the 17th century pile into guest accommodation for weddings and functions and restored the site’s Capability Brown-designed gardens.

The project is joined on the list by a voluntary academy designed by Hawkins Brown and a bus station in Leicester designed by BDP.

Also in the running for the regional prize is an arts centre in Nottingham by Price Gore and James Boon Architects’ transformation of a grade II-listed gasworks into an events venue.

RIBA East Midlands jury chair Anne Schroell, associate at Niall McLaughlin Architects, said this year’s shortlist reflects the region’s “dedication to thoughtful, forward-thinking design”.

“Sustainability remains at the heart of this year’s selection, with architects embracing low-carbon solutions and adaptive reuse to breathe new life into treasured buildings ensuring they continue to serve and inspire future generations,” she said.

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.

The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects and announced in September, with a winner to be announced in October.