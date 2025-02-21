HLM Architects and De Matos Ryan are among the practices that have had projects shortlisted

Seven projects have been shortlisted for the RIBA Yorkshire Awards 2025, recognising a range of schemes across the region. The selection includes an industrial facility aiming to integrate sustainable design principles, a new space for young people within a hospice, and the refurbishment of the Grade I-listed Hull Minster.

AESSEAL Factory for the Future by Race Cottam Associates Ltd was joined on the shortlist by Duncan Place Library & Community Hub, a project by EDable Architecture. Hull Minster, a refurbishment scheme by Bauman Lyons Architects Ltd, was also recognised.

Petronella House by Chiles Evans + Care Architects secured a place alongside The Wave, a project by HLM Architects. Wonderlab: The Bramall Gallery by De Matos Ryan was also shortlisted. Completing the list is Young People’s Space by ArkleBoyce.

RIBA Yorkshire Jury Chair Gayle Appleyard, Director of Gagarin Studio, said: “The Yorkshire region is home to a wonderful mix of people across cities, towns and rural communities, so it’s encouraging to see such diversity reflected in this year’s shortlist.

“From the tiny but well-crafted pavilion space created for young people within a hospice, to the renovation of a Grade I-listed church and a cutting-edge factory on a remediated industrial site, it’s brilliant to see the sensitivity and ambition manifest in all these shortlisted projects that evidently create inspiring, sustainable places in which to live, work, learn and play.”

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.

Shortlisted projects will also be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.