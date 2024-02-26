Reiach and Hall Architects, Moxon Architects and John McAslan & Partners in running

Next The Fruitmarket Gallery, Edinburgh by Reiach and Hall Architects Source: Ruth Clark The Burrell Collection, Glasgow by John McAslan + Partners Source: Hufton+Crow Ardoch, Ballater, Aberdeenshire by Moxon Architects Source: Simon Kennedy Gala Fairydean Rovers Spectators Stand, Galashiels by Reiach and Hall Architects Source: Reiach and Hall Architects University of Aberdeen – Science Teaching Hub by Reiach and Hall Architects Source: Niall Hastie 1/5 show caption

Edinburgh practice Reiach and Hall Architects has chalked up three nominations for this year’s RIAS Awards for the best new project in Scotland.

Designs by the practice for a science teaching hub in Aberdeen, a sports stand in Galashiels and a gallery in Edinburgh are among 17 schemes vying for the 2024 award.

Others in the running include an Aberdeenshire farmstead by Moxon Architects and John McAslan & Partners’ restoration of the Burrell Collection museum in Glasgow.

RIAS chief executive Tamsie Thomson said the 2024 shortlist was “undoubtedly one of the strongest for many years”.

“There is such a diverse and intriguing range of projects on this year’s RIAS Awards shortlist.

“Alongside new workplaces, homes and housing projects across the country, there’s a rich variety of buildings that includes leading Scottish cultural and educational institutions, green energy infrastructure, a restaurant and even a football stand – so never let it be said that architects in Scotland cannot turn their hands to anything.”

The winners of the 2024 RIAS Awards will be announced on 4 June. Those winners then become the ‘longlist’ for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award, which will be announced in November.

Recipients of the 2024 RIAS Awards are also eligible for the RIBA Awards.