Multi-disciplinary design practice RG&P has promoted Jack Whitehead to director of its Birmingham studio.

Whitehead joined the firm as a Part I architectural assistant at its Leicester office in 2018. In 2021 he moved to the Birmingham office for his Part II placement – and was nominated for a RIBA President’s Medal by Nottingham Trent University.

RG&P director James Bradley said Whitehead had “very quickly established himself as one to watch”.

“His professional work demonstrates a creative flair, which was backed up by his academic success,” he said.

“Since relocating to Birmingham, Jack has worked hard to integrate himself with the region’s property industry.

“We’re confident Jack has the right balance of commercial awareness, connections and energy to lead the expansion of our Birmingham studio and look forward to a bright future for him and our business.”

In addition to the Birmingham studio, which opened in 2019, and its Leicester base, RG&P also has a London studio in Fitzrovia.