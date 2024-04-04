Show Fullscreen

Multi-disciplinary design firm RG&P has relocated its Birmingham studio to new premises that can accommodate plans to double its headcount in the city over the coming 12 months.

The practice, which also has bases in London and Leicester, currently has six staff in Birmingham who are now based in Temple Street.

Birmingham studio director Jack Whitehead said RG&P was looking to build on its reputation for architectural and QS services in the West Midlands by recruiting experts in project management, planning and interior architecture.

“The new studio offered the capacity to achieve this growth so the decision was taken to relocate,” he said. “Temple Street is in the heart of the city, less than a five minute walk from New Street Station, so it will ensure we remain well-connected and visible among Birmingham’s thriving property sector.”

RG&P’s Birmingham studio is currently working on a £2m refurbishment of New Oscott Retirement Village for ExtraCare Charitable Trust; a £15m residential development in Ely for Savills Investment Management, and a £2.2m special educational needs project for Homefield College, Loughborough.