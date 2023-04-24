Full screen in popup Previous

Proctor & Matthews has received planning permission for 111 new homes as part of the fourth phase of the Nottingham Trent Basin riverfront development.

Nottingham City Council also granted outline consent for a further 90 homes on the north bank of the river Trent.

The scheme on 3.7 hectares of underused industrial land in Nottingham, for which developer Blueprint Regeneration revealed the plans last January, will also include a ‘pocket park’ and a children’s play space.

The project is being supported by developer and investor Igloo Regeneration, and is being built alongside the 107 energy efficient homes already constructed at Trent Basin across a 250-acre ‘Waterside Redevelopment Zone’.

Samantha Veal, chief executive of Blueprint, said: “Trent Basin has captured the imagination of the community over the years, and we are thrilled to continue to deliver this game-changing neighbourhood, where people can live a sustainable lifestyle in a truly unique setting.

Andrew Matthews, founding director at Proctor and Matthews, said housing in the scheme will be arranged in courtyards, while extensive public realm would “stitch the development together”, made possible by the introduction of a “car barn” freeing the streets to become the focus of community life.

Work on the next phase of Trent Basin is due to start in the autumn.

The development team submitted an application earlier this year for a new footbridge across the river that will connect the paths in and around the site. It is hoped that the bridge will be completed in 2027, when the last of the homes are expected to be released to the market.

Blueprint a specialist regeneration developer based in Nottingham, is wholly owned by PfP Capital and Nottingham City Council, and creates homes across the East Midlands.