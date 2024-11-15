Architecture practice brings nearly 90 years of design expertise to new London base

Architectural practice OBMI, founded in Bermuda in 1936, has opened a new office in London.

Known for its work in Bermuda and the Middle East, OBMI aims to use its new London office as a base to grow its European business.

The firm is targeting work in luxury resorts, high-end residential, and commercial developments.

Luxury hotel projects in OBMI’s portfolio include the Royal Mansour Marrakech, Tazi Palace Hotel in Tangier, and St. Regis Bermuda.

The team includes Adiam Sertzu, the newly appointed associate design director, previously worked as design director at AKTII Envelopes, where she was involved in projects including the Ghana National Cathedral and the Chancery Rosewood hotel conversion of the former US embassy on Grosvenor Square.

Lead designer Kate Revyakina has worked for Zaha Hadid Architects and Heatherwick Studio, contributing to projects such as the King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station in Riyadh and the Unicorn Island development in Chengdu.

Portia Leung, lead interior designer, has led designs for major hospitality brands, including Mandarin Oriental and Ritz Carlton, while computational designer Nelli Denisova, was previously at Zaha Hadid Architects.

Brisbane-based practice Bureau Proberts also announced it was opening an office in London this week as it seeks to expand its work in the Middle East.

The office will be led by the firm’s former project lead on its work at Neom, the megaproject underway in Saudi Arabia.