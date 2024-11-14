Show Fullscreen

Australian practice Bureau Proberts has opened an office in London as it seeks to expand its global reach.

The Brisbane-based firm was founded in 1990 by Liam Proberts and works mostly in Australia and the Middle East. Its most significant projects include work at the Trojena ski resort, part of the controversial Neom mega project in north western Saudi Arabia.

The practice’s London office will be led by Monika Laudencka-Sobik, who was previously project director for the firm’s work at Neom.

She said Bureau Proberts said the office would provide a base for a growing portfolio of global projects.

“I’m thrilled to lead Bureau Proberts’ European operations into their next phase. London is a global city and a launch pad to the rest of the world. It’s a hub for talent and creative collaboration. There’s an exciting future ahead for Bureau Proberts and our international clients.”

Other schemes the practice has worked on include the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, and Wahat al Karama, an art installation in Abu Dhabi designed in collaboration with artist Idris Khan and Aecom.

Its major projects in Australia include the 28-storey 251 Wickham Street tower in Brisbane, which is currently under construction.