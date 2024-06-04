Moxon Architects and engineering consultancy COWI have won a design competition to build three bridges in Oslo, Norway.

Moxon and Cowi were selected from a longlist of 42 practices who entered the competition. The bridges are Moxon’s first comission in Norway.

The first two bridges in the series are situated between two waterfalls and are known as ‘culture bridges’. The jury applauded the crossings for their “peaceful and subtle” connection.

The furthest north bridge is made of timber and spans across 40m. It sits above a riverbank, creating the setting of a treetop walkway. The bridge has been made with timber to reduce the weight of the bridge and minimise environmental impacts.

> Also read: Moxon unveils new bridge in Aberdeenshire

Another bridge is located within a river valley and is primarily made from stone blocks. The jury were impressed by its thoughtful position within the landscape.

The S-shaped cycle bridge was commended by the jury for its strong consideration of detail and its elegant design.

The development of these bridges forms part of the Lilleakerbyen scheme, led by the developer Mustad Eiendom. The scheme will redevelop a 150-year-old industrial area in Oslo.

Ben Addy, founding director of Moxon, said: “Circularity, urban identity and accessibility are key to Mustad’s strategy and so we are excited to contribute to this with the design of three new bridges at the centre of the masterplan that both draw from and reinforce these ambitions.”

Ezra Groskin, director of Moxon, added: “Developing three bridges in proximity has given us a chance to push our pragmatic approach to design. The form, structure and materials of each suit their specific location, span and function while shared articulation and details tie them together as members of a single family.