Practice looked at 300 buildings in university's portfolio to see where improvements could be made

KPF has unveiled a masterplan to revamp Birmingham University in the coming two decades.

Called the 2045 Campus Vision, the plan has been developed with the executive team and campus facilities of the University of Birmingham.

The strategy has been developed in tandem with another US practice Ayers Saint Gross. KPF principal Elie Gamburg said: “Our vision supports the University of Birmingham in achieving its long-term ambitions, such as becoming a Global Top 50 University, while continuing to celebrate its physical heritage and history as the country’s first truly civic university.”

The firm said key objectives of the proposals include renovated and new build facilities, enhancing and expanding interdisciplinary research spaces to boost the university’s international standing and revamping campus life and residential facilities “to foster an exceptional campus experience”.

KPF, which won the masterplan scheme in a competition, said the university wanted to achieve a series of net-zero targets as well as improve connections between the campus and surrounding neighbourhoods.