Exterior view of the proposed extension to Bush House

KPF has submitted plans to transform a former government office into a student hub for King’s College London (KCL).

The extension and retrofit of the south west wing of Bush House on the Strand is part of the firm’s ongoing work on a masterplan for the university which also includes a campus in Waterloo.

The grade II-listed Bush House was completed in 1935 and was the headquarters of the BBC World Service until 2012. Its south west wing was occupied by HMRC until 2021 when it was taken over by KCL, which already occupies the rest of the building.

KPF’s proposed transformation of the site includes a contemporary extension into an existing courtyard to create a 160-seat “agora”, a circular teaching and events space with a 360-degree screen arrangement for global conferencing and remote teaching.

The lower floors of the extension will house a student hub with new social and study spaces, while a retrofit of the existing neo-classical wing will provide office space for academics and professional staff.

The fabric of the existing building is also being upgraded to provide a high-performance enclosure to reduce operational carbon, targeting BREEAM Outstanding, WELL Gold, and EnerPHit certification.

KPF principal Elie Gamburg said the proposals “address many of the problems that face universities today, such as how to adapt historic or legacy buildings to meet emerging requirements.”

She added: “The design accommodates current teaching methods, improves accessibility, and raises the wellbeing of students and staff.”

The project team also includes building systems designer Aecom, structural and civil engineer Elliott Wood, cost consultant Gardiner & Theobald, landscape architect Publica, planning consultant Montagu Evans, facade engineer Eckersley O’Callaghan, fire engineer Hoare Lea and sustainability consultant BDP.