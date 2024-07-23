Full screen in popup Previous

Next Make's Worship Square scheme on the edge of the City of London has reached practical completion The building's lobby 1/10 show caption

Make Architect’s Worship Square scheme on the City fringe has reached practical completion 25% over budget after a troubled construction phase impacted by the covid pandemic.

The Worship Square development has been designed for HB Reavis and built by the developer’s in-house construction team, starting on site shortly before the first covid lockdown in March 2020.

The low-carbon building, which had been due to finish last year, has already leased 98% of its available office space with occupiers including tech firm Wise and economic consultancy Frontier Economics.

HB Reavis said it had been built using less than 450kg of C02e/sq m of upfront carbon, more than 50% ahead of the LETI baseline, by using low carbon steel and concrete and reusing parts of the existing building.

It also used 100% green power connections for construction activities and hydrogenated vegetable oil in onsite generators instead of fossil fuels.

HB Reavis chief executive Steven Skinner said: “I’m so proud of the team. Incredibly, Worship Square was designed and built through a global pandemic in the most difficult of circumstances.

Show Fullscreen

“Despite this, our continued focus on a low carbon, wellbeing-focused development, which offers a range of customer product options that integrate with our high level of amenity and service, has shown what the future of the workplace will look like.”

Public realm works around the site are still ongoing and are expected to be finished by December.

The building will include a double height entrance lobby, several roof terraces, a gym, events space, cafe and wellness areas.

It is targeting BREEAM Outstanding, WELL Platinum, NABERS 5.5* and has already achieved EPC Rating A, WiredScore Platinum, and SmartScore Platinum.

Make’s other major office schemes in London include the controversial 72 Upper Ground for developers CO-RE and Mitsubishi Estate which is currently the subject of a judicial review at the High Court expected later this year.