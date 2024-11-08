News

Make’s plans to remodel postmodern office next to Barbican set for approval

By 2024-11-08T12:14:00

Make 48 Chiswell 3

Islington set to vote on plans to partially demolish and refurbish 1980s building next week

Plans by Make to partially demolish and refurbish a postmodern 1980s office building next to the Barbican are set to be given the green light next week.

The 48 Chiswell Street scheme for Berkeley Estate Asset management has been recommended for approval by Islington council’s planning officers ahead of a committee meeting on 14 November.

