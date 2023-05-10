Full screen in popup Previous

Images have been released of Fletcher Priest’s completed retrofit of a City of London office in the shadow of St Paul’s Cathedral.

The redevelopment of Warwick Court in Paternoster Square was led by Stanhope along with the Mitsubishi Estate London, the owner of the 200,000 sq ft building.

Originally designed by MJP in 2002 for a sole tenant, the office no longer met the demands of occupiers seeking flexible workspaces.

The redesign saw floor heights increased to between 2.8m and 3.35m, a partial infill of the atrium on the lower floors to increase available space, and new floor plates ranging from 15,000 sq ft to 29,000 sq ft.

Bike and changing facilities have been more than doubled to 200 spaces and new terraces have been added on levels six and eight.

Fletcher Priest claims its sustainability strategy, developed with building services engineer Waterman, saved more than 20,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, with many existing building elements re-used.

Meanwhile, “intelligent” LED lighting and an air source hat pump have cut the building’s operational carbon footprint by up to 45% and helped it achieve an EPC ‘A’.

The developers claim that 90% of the original structure of the building, formerly Goldman Sachs’ headquarters, has been retained.

The investment bank swapped St Paul’s for a new groundscraper building on Farringdon Street designed by KPF and built by Multiplex – a job which Mace came second on.

Alinea, the London-based QS recently taken over by Turner & Townsend, also worked on the Warwick Court scheme.