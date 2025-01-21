Full screen in popup Previous

Wandsworth council has nominally refused planning permission for a three-tower student accommodation scheme designed by Howells three weeks after it went to appeal.

The Battersea Park Road scheme was given five vote votes for refusal, one for approval and three abstentions at a committee meeting last week despite a recommendation from planning officers to approve the application.

However, the vote was symbolic as the scheme’s developer, Watkin Jones, lodged an appeal against the application’s non-determination on 23 December last year, eight months after a revised proposal was submitted for planning.

The development will now head to a public inquiry expected to last around four days.

Located in Nine Elms close to Battersea Power Station, the scheme consists of three buildings ranging from 12 to 22 storeys, containing 762 student bedrooms and 55 affordable homes.

First submitted in May 2022, it has undergone several design revisions including the addition of second staircases, the reduction in height of one building by two storeys, with the same building having its footprint reduced and rotation altered.

The number of student rooms across the scheme has also been cut from 779 to 762 and its homes reduced from 81 to 55.

The original application itself replaced a former Assael Architecture-designed scheme submitted by DTZ Investors in 2015 consisting of 307 homes and office space in buildings up to 18 storeys, which was approved in 2019.

This scheme, which included 25% affordable housing, has been technically implemented with the demolition of a BMW service centre building on the site.

Councillors who refused the Howells scheme last week did so on the basis that its height was “excessive” compared to the Assael scheme and would have an “overbearing” impact on adjacent properties, including a neighbouring Peabody scheme.

Concerns were also raised that the change to a student accommodation-led development as opposed to entirely residential would be the “wrong balance” for the site given the demand for housing and affordable housing in the borough.

Firms working on the Howells scheme include landscape architect Planit IE, planning consultant Montagu Evans, MEP engineer Atelier Ten and civil and structural engineer Apex.

Watkin Jones, Howells and Wandsworth council have been contacted for comment.