Howells has been given the green light for a transformation and restoration of Birmingham’s grade II*-listed botanical gardens.

The 15-acre gardens in Edgbaston were laid out in 1829 and developed over the course of the 19th century with several large glass houses.

It is now home to 10,000 species of temperate, tropical and subtropical plants, the largest collection in the Midlands.

Howells will work with heritage practice Donald Insall Associates on a refurbishment of the site aiming to restore its buildings to their original Victorian character.

Howells partner Sandeep Shambi said: “The Birmingham Botanical Gardens are one of the last independent botanical gardens in the UK and so it’s vitally important that this important heritage asset is conserved but also given space to develop.”

Donald Insall Associates practice director Matthew Vaughan added: “Conservation of the glasshouses to respond to these particular heritage considerations will be a key challenge, protecting the historic fabric while enhancing their performance for the needs of the collection within.”

The Growing our Green Heritage project is supported by a Stage 1 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.