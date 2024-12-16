Developer Ballymore hopes to start on two Newham schemes next year

Show Fullscreen

Ballymore has submitted two hybrid planning applications for riverside schemes in east London which together would deliver 3,684 homes.

Proposals for schemes at Thames Road, designed by Howells, and Knights Road, designed by Allies & Morrison, have both been submitted for approval to Newham Council.

Proposals for the former scheme were first submitted to the council in September 2021 but were stalled when the Greater London Authority raised concerns about the level of affordability in the scheme.

The original proposals, which included an affordable housing share of 17%, never went to planning committee and the developer went back to the drawing board, with Howells also asked to add second staircases to the scheme.

Both applications flank the developer’s completed 40-acre Royal Wharf project and have been designed to blend into the neighbourhood.

Thames Road, which is adjacent to Thames Barrier Park and Pontoon Dock DLR, would see 1,658 new homes delivered, of which 281 are for affordable tenures.

The project would also include 359 co-living suites, a new primary school, light industrial workspace, new parkland, plus ground floor retail and community spaces.

Meanwhile, the Knights Road scheme lies a short walk from West Silvertown DLR, and would include 1,667 new homes, 334 of which are affordable.

It would also deliver 4,000 sq m of light industrial and flexible workspace, along with improvements to the 4.5-acre Lyle Park.

> Also read: Bishopsgate Goodsyard resurfaces as developers eye 2025 construction start

John Mulryan, managing director at Ballymore, said: “We’ve been deeply committed to this part of London for several decades, and it’s a gift to be able to expand upon the success of Royal Wharf so that we can continue to support the neighbourhood’s growth and build upon its character.

“Royal Wharf has become a blueprint for successful brownfield development – completed back in 2020 yet to this day delegations from around the world visit to study the project.”

Subject to planning progress, the developer hopes to begin construction next year.

OCSC is structural engineer on the Knights Road scheme with Hoare Lea working on MEP.

Hoare Lea is also responsible for MEP on the Thames Road scheme, with Walsh as structural engineer on this job.