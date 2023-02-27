Make Architects and Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios also among nine shortlisted projects

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Two Chamberlain Square by Glenn Howells Architects Brick House by Glen Howells Architects The University of Birmingham Exchange by Make Architects University of Warwick Faculty of Arts by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios Hidden House by Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Ltd Hidden House by Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Ltd University of Wolverhampton School of Architecture and the Built Environment by Associated Architects with Rodney Melville and Partners Cruck Framed House by Flint Architecture with Arrol Architects Houlton School by van Heyningen and Haward Architects STEAMhouse by Aukett Swanke 1/10 show caption

Glenn Howells Architects has racked up two nominations for this year’s RIBA West Midlands Awards.

The Birmingham-based practice has been recognised for two schemes in its home city, the Two Chamberlain Square office block and the residential Brick House development.

The former, located in the city centre, completes the first phase of the practice’s £700m Paradie masterplan and consists of an eight-storey building fronted by a 27m-high portico of masonry columns.

The latter is located to the east of the city centre and forms a section of the 43 acre Port Loop development which the practice is working on with Shedkm and landscape architects Grant Associates.

Also on this year’s regional awards shortlist for the region is Make Architects’ Exchange building for the University of Birmingham, a contemporary extension to a grade II-listed bank built in 1933.

Two other university schemes are on the list, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ £42m Faculty of Arts building for the University of Warwick, a humanities block centred around a grand central timber stair, and Associated Architects and Rodney Melville and Partners University of Wolverhampton School of Architecture and the Built Environment.

The latter is an 85,000sq ft redevelopment of the former M&B Springfield Brewery, a 1892 complex which has seen two major fires and was abandoned for a decade.

Two small residential schemes have also been nominated, Hidden House by Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Ltd and Cruck Framed House by Flint Architecture with Arrol Architects.

RIBA West Midlands jury chair Will Gamble, Architect at Will Gamble Architects, said this year’s shortlist “celebrates the rich tapestry of architecture that is found within the West Midlands, in both rural and urban settings”.

“There is a strong emphasis on responding to our historic environment through adaptive reuse and sensitive contextual design.

Each project demonstrates how low carbon technologies can be successfully integrated into well crafted buildings - raising the benchmark for holistic design,” he said.

The winning projects will be announced later in the spring. They will go forward for consideration for other RIBA accolades, including National Awards.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize is drawn from National Award-winning projects.

Shortlist for 2023 RIBA West Midlands Awards Brick House by Glen Howells Architects

Cruck Framed House by Flint Architecture with Arrol Architects

Hidden House by Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Ltd

Houlton School by van Heyningen and Haward Architects

STEAMhouse by Aukett Swanke

The University of Birmingham Exchange by Make Architects

Two Chamberlain Square by Glenn Howells Architects

University of Warwick Faculty of Arts by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

University of Wolverhampton School of Architecture and the Built Environment by Associated Architects with Rodney Melville and Partners

More on this year’s RIBA regional awards: