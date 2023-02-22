Simpson & Brown’s £16m scheme joined on 2023 list by a silk museum, a head office for a lifestyle brand and several “delightfully crafted” private residential schemes

A visitor centre at Lincolnshire Cathedral is among nine projects shortlisted for this year’s RIBA East Midlands Awards.

Edinburgh-based Simpson & Brown’s £16m scheme consists of a new shop and exhibition building linking the 11th century cathedral’s cloister with its 19th century deanery.

It also houses a 12th century romanesque frieze which has been relocated from the cathedral’s west front to the indoor exhibition space to protect it from deterioration.

Other shortlisted projects include the £17m Museum of Making Derby Silk Mill by Leeds-based Bauman Lyons Architects and a £20m new head office for lifestyle brand Joules by London-based architect Edge.

The list also includes three private residential projects, Maple Lodge by Levitate, Rural Retreat by Manea Kella and Old Four Row by Daykin Marshall Studio.

RIBA East Midlands Jury Chair James Boon, Director at James Boon Architects, said: “The East Midlands has a rich, varied landscape and history which is reflected in this year’s shortlist; from the visitor centre high up in the Peak District to reinvigorated ecclesiastical and industrial heritage buildings. Delightfully crafted private houses have also proven a strong point.”

All shortlisted projects will be assessed by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this Spring.

Regional Award winners will also be considered for several other RIBA awards including the RIBA Sustainability Award, the RIBA Building of the Year and the RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in the Summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will then be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects, with the Stirling Prize winner to be announced in October.