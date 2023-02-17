Projects by five Stirling Prize winners on the list for 2023

Projects by Stirling Prize winners AHMM, DRMM, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Grafton Architects and Haworth Tompkins are among 92 schemes in the running for this year’s RIBA London Awards.

The shortlist for the regional gong has been unveiled, featuring designs by an array of top practices also including Grimshaw, Hawkins\Brown, Allies & Morrison and Henley Halebrown.

AHMM, which picked up three London awards last year for projects in the capital including the Post Building in Bloomsbury, has secured three further nominations for 2023.

The practice’s own studio at White Collar Factory in Islington has made the list, along with two residential schemes, Bream Street development at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Park Central West in Elephant and Castle.

FCBS and Peter Barber have also racked up three nominations each, while DSDHA, Sergison Bates, Allies & Morrison, Child Graddon Lewis and 2022 Stirling finalists Mæ have each picked up two.

Projects by two other finalists for last year’s Stirling prize are in the running, Grafton Architects’ Marshall Building for the London School of Economics and Hopkins’ Pears Building for University College London (UCL).

Also on the list is Chobham manor by PRP, the Pearl laboratory for UCL by Perkins & Will, Britannia Leisure Centre by Faulkner Browns and the Northern Line Extension by Grimshaw.

Smaller projects include Tonkin Liu’s Swing Bridge, Knox Bhavan’s Threefold House, A House for an Engineer by David Leech Architects and Takero Shimazaki’s Curzon Camden, which was built beneath the arches of a railway viaduct.

RIBA north London jury chair and Barbara Weiss Architects director said this year’s submissions were a “bumper crop” in terms of numbers and quality.

“The North London projects in contention include a healthy mix of residential, offices and interesting educational and leisure community buildings, as befits a wide geographical area stretching from Central London to the suburbs,” she said.

RIBA east London Jury Chair Mike Jamieson, Director at TateHindle, said the awards programme “once again showcases the very best in creative thinking and provides an insight into what can be achieved with an enlightened client, a clear brief, and a talented and collaborative design team.”

All shortlisted projects will be assessed by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this Spring.

Regional Award winners will also be considered for several other RIBA awards including the RIBA Sustainability Award, the RIBA Building of the Year and the RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in the Summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will then be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects, with the Stirling Prize winner to be announced in October.