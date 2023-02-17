Projects by five Stirling Prize winners on the list for 2023
Projects by Stirling Prize winners AHMM, DRMM, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Grafton Architects and Haworth Tompkins are among 92 schemes in the running for this year’s RIBA London Awards.
The shortlist for the regional gong has been unveiled, featuring designs by an array of top practices also including Grimshaw, Hawkins\Brown, Allies & Morrison and Henley Halebrown.
AHMM, which picked up three London awards last year for projects in the capital including the Post Building in Bloomsbury, has secured three further nominations for 2023.
The practice’s own studio at White Collar Factory in Islington has made the list, along with two residential schemes, Bream Street development at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Park Central West in Elephant and Castle.
FCBS and Peter Barber have also racked up three nominations each, while DSDHA, Sergison Bates, Allies & Morrison, Child Graddon Lewis and 2022 Stirling finalists Mæ have each picked up two.
Projects by two other finalists for last year’s Stirling prize are in the running, Grafton Architects’ Marshall Building for the London School of Economics and Hopkins’ Pears Building for University College London (UCL).
Also on the list is Chobham manor by PRP, the Pearl laboratory for UCL by Perkins & Will, Britannia Leisure Centre by Faulkner Browns and the Northern Line Extension by Grimshaw.
Smaller projects include Tonkin Liu’s Swing Bridge, Knox Bhavan’s Threefold House, A House for an Engineer by David Leech Architects and Takero Shimazaki’s Curzon Camden, which was built beneath the arches of a railway viaduct.
RIBA north London jury chair and Barbara Weiss Architects director said this year’s submissions were a “bumper crop” in terms of numbers and quality.
“The North London projects in contention include a healthy mix of residential, offices and interesting educational and leisure community buildings, as befits a wide geographical area stretching from Central London to the suburbs,” she said.
RIBA east London Jury Chair Mike Jamieson, Director at TateHindle, said the awards programme “once again showcases the very best in creative thinking and provides an insight into what can be achieved with an enlightened client, a clear brief, and a talented and collaborative design team.”
All shortlisted projects will be assessed by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this Spring.
Regional Award winners will also be considered for several other RIBA awards including the RIBA Sustainability Award, the RIBA Building of the Year and the RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in the Summer.
The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will then be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects, with the Stirling Prize winner to be announced in October.
The full shortlist for the 2023 RIBA London Awards
· 100 Bayswater Road by Giles Quarme Architects Ltd
· 14 Fournier Street Mews Building by Julian Harrap Architects LLP
· 16 Broadway Market by Delvendahl Martin Architects
· 18 Hanover Square by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
· 6 Orsman Road, Waugh Thistleton Architects
· 67 Southwark Street by Allies and Morrison
· A House for an Engineer by David Leech Architects
· A House for Artists by Apparata Architects
· A House within a House by David Leech Architects
· Agar Grove Phase 1b by Mæ
· AHMM Studio at White Collar Factory by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
· ArtsEd by De Matos Ryan
· Barking Gurdwara by Agenda 21 Architects Studio Ltd
· Battersea Exchange by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
· Blockmakers Arms by Erbar Mattes
· Bloqs by 5th Studio
· Borough Yards by SPPARC
· Bream Street by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
· Britannia Leisure Centre by FaulknerBrowns Architects
· British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters by Benedetti Architects
· Brixton House by Foster Wilson Size
· Central Somers Town Community Facilities and housing by Adam Khan Architects
· Charge Cars, Stockley by MOST Architecture
· Chart Street Studios by Ian Chalk Architects
· Chobham Manor by PRP
· City of London Academy Shoreditch Park by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
· Compton & Edrich Stands, Lord’s Cricket Ground by WilkinsonEyre
· Courtauld Connects - The Courtauld Institute of Art by Witherford Watson Mann Architects
· Curzon Camden by Takero Shimazaki Architects
· Dundonald Room by Jonathan Walker
· East Ham Old Fire Station by dRMM
· Edith Neville Primary School by Hayhurst & Co Architects
· Exchange Square by DSDHA
· Forest Houses by Dallas-Pierce-Quintero
· Grafton Way Building, University College London Hospital by Scott Tallon Walker Architects
· Great Things Lie Ahead, 2020, Holborn House by 6a architects
· Green House by Hayhurst and Co
· Greenhill Place by CarverHaggard Architects
· Gunnersbury Cemetery by Kaner Olette Architects
· Hackbridge Primary School by Architype
· Hampstead Mansion Block by Sergison Bates architects
· Hanover by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
· Harvey Gardens by Peter Barber Architects
· Hornsey Library by Curl la Tourelle Head
· Institute of Advanced Legal Studies by Burwell Architects
· John Morden Centre by Mæ
· Keybridge by Allies and Morrison
· Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing by Sergison Bates architects
· Lea Bridge Library Pavilion by Studio Weave
· Lighthouse Children’s Home by Conrad Koslowsky Architects
· London City Island Masterplan by Glenn Howells Architects
· Maison Colbert by Chris Dyson Architects
· Manber Jeffries House by James Alder Architects
· Mr Barrow’s House and Stables by Chris Dyson Architects
· Museum of the Home by Wright & Wright Architects
· National Youth Theatre by DSDHA
· Northern Line Extension by Grimshaw
· Nourish Hub by RCKa
· Park Central West and East by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
· Polka Theatre by Foster Wilson Size
· Royal College of Surgeons of England by Hawkins\Brown
· Sandpit Place by Peter Barber Architects
· Shoji Apartment by Proctor & Shaw Architects
· Sky Lantern House by Proctor & Shaw Architects
· Southwark Brick House by Satish Jassal Architects
· Springfield Park Restoration Project, Hackney by Pringle Richards Sharratt Ltd
· Spruce House and Studio by ao-ft
· St Leonard’s Court by Child Graddon Lewis
· St Paul’s Cathedral School New Boarding House Development by Kilburn Nightingale Architects
· Studio House by AOC Architecture
· Studio Voltaire by Matheson Whiteley
· Swing Bridge by Tonkin Liu
· Taylor & Chatto Courts and Wilmott Court by Frampton Park Estate by Henley Halebrown
· Ten Degrees by HTA Design LLP
· The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works by Bennetts Associates
· The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre by Carmody Groarke
· The Lexi Cinema & Lexi Hub by RISE Design Studio
· The Marshall Building, London School of Economics and Political Science by Grafton Architects
· The Mews House, Bouverie Mews by Spatial Affairs Bureau
· The Pears Building, Institute of Immunity and Transplantation by Hopkins Architects
· The Queen of Catford by Tsuruta Architects
· The Secret Garden by Sanei Hopkins Architects
· The Wilds Ecology Centre by Jestico + Whiles
· Theatre Royal Drury Lane by Haworth Tompkins
· Three Gardens by Edgley Design
· Threefold House by KnoxBhavan Architects
· Triangle House by Child Graddon Lewis
· UCL PEARL by Perkins&Will (formerly Penoyre & Prasad)
· Unity Place by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
· Waltham Forest Town Hall by Hawkins\Brown
· White Patio House in Camberwell by Pashenko Works
· Woodmore Mews by Peter Barber Architects
