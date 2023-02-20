Full screen in popup Previous

Next Hollaway Studio's F51 skate park Hollaway Studio's F51 skate park Wilkinson Eyre's RHS Hilltop Allies & Morrison's Bayside in Worthing Hollaway Studio's Upper Maxted Hassell's University of Brighton Business and Law School Hapa Architects' Black Timber House Hollaway Studio's Vicarage Farm Hassell's Mithras Student Village in Brighton 1/9 show caption

Holloway Studio has racked up three nominations in the shortlist for this year’s RIBA South East Awards.

The trio of projects designed by the Kent-based practice include the world’s first multi-storey skate park in Folkestone and two residential extensions in Kent.

The five-storey skate park, named F51, was commissioned by billionaire philanthropist, Folkestone native and former Saga holiday and insurance group owner Roger De Haan.

Originally planned as a multi-storey car park with a skate park on the roof, the scheme gradually transformed into an entire building dedicated to skateboarding intended as an investment in the town’s young people.

London-based Hassell has also secured a pair of nominations for two projects for the University of Brighton, the Business and Law School and Mithras Student Village.

Other projects in the running include Allies & Morrison’s 15-storey residential seaside block in Worthing, Wilkinson Eyre’s RHS Hilltop in Surrey and Hapa Architects’ Black Timber House in East Sussex.

RIBA South East jury chair and Mica Architects architect Neil MacWilliams said this year’s shortlist provided an “inspiring snapshot” of architecture in the region.

“A common theme evident throughout the shortlist is an examination of contemporary living in its many forms and a reflection on how we might live, play, learn and work in the future,” he said.

“The designs demonstrate considerable skill and care in responding to the needs of the clients, the context of their local communities and the need to build responsibly in the face of a climate crisis.

“The shortlisted designs are a testament to the tenacity of the clients and the ingenuity of the architects involved.”

All shortlisted projects will be assessed by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this Spring.

Regional Award winners will also be considered for several other RIBA awards including the RIBA Sustainability Award, the RIBA Building of the Year and the RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in the Summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will then be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects, with the Stirling Prize winner to be announced in October.