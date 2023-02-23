Practices join Hawkins Brown, FCBS and BDP on 10-strong field of projects
Citizens Design Bureau’s Manchester Jewish Museum and Tonkin Liu’s Tower of Light and Wall of Energy in the city are among 10 projects shortlisted for RIBA North West Awards this year.
CDB, which was named Public Building Architect of the Year 2022 at Building Design’s Architect of the Year Awards, created new gallery space and a café at a grade II*-listed former synagogue for its project, which was backed with £5.5m of Heritage Lottery Fund support.
Tonkin Liu’s shortlisted scheme combines a 40m high tower enclosing flues for a low-carbon energy centre in Manchester city centre with a 63m-long street-facing façade covered in glazed ceramic tiles. The tower uses the shell-lace structure the practice has developed in conjunction with Arup.
Other shortlisted projects include Falconer Chester Hall’s refurbishment of the grade II*-listed India Buildings in Liverpool city centre, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ Manchester Metropolitan University School of Digital Arts and Hawkins Brown’s University of Central Lancashire Student Centre and University Square in Preston.
BDP’s WaterSHED project at Wardle Academy in Rochdale transformed a disused school sports hall into a suite of classrooms, a dining area and social space.
RIBA North West jury chair Darren Smith, who is a senior architect at Aecom, said the 10 shortlisted projects highlighted the quality of work being built in the region.
“Those shortlisted demonstrated the vision and high standard required and more,” he said.
“Each shows what is possible when good design is allowed and encouraged to flourish. These projects are the result of years of considered design and collaborative working, resulting in purposeful spaces which beguile, stimulate, and offer comfort to their users and the public at large.”
The winning projects will be announced later in the spring. They will go forward for consideration for other RIBA accolades, including National Awards.
The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize is drawn from National Award-winning projects.
RIBA North West Awards 2023 Shortlist
AVRO, by Stephenson Hamilton Risley Studio
Contact Theatre, by Sheppard Robson
Cross House, by Scott Donald Architecture
India Buildings, by Falconer Chester Hall
L’Ecurie at Dorfold Hall, by Zoë Polya-Vitry
Manchester Jewish Museum, by Citizens Design Bureau
The Manchester Metropolitan University School of Digital Arts (SODA), by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Tower of Light and Wall of Energy, by Tonkin Liu
UCLan Student Centre and University Square, by Hawkins Brown
WaterSHED, Wardle Academy, by BDP
