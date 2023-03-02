£29m theatre redevelopment will increase capacity by 50% and deliver new studio spaces

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios' proposals to transform the Octagon Theatre in Yeovil Source: FCBS

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios-designed proposals to redevelop a 1970s theatre complex in Somerset have won the backing of district councillors.

The practice’s £29m plans for Yeovil Octagon will expand the capacity of the building’s main auditorium from 622 seats to 900, while two new studio spaces that can be used for film screenings or spoken word performances will also be created.

Works approved by South Somerset District Council also include the construction of a new fly tower for the theatre, which will allow larger visiting companies to stage performances at the venue, broadening its offer.

FCBS partner Colin Cobb said the practice’s low-carbon extension for the 1974 theatre would engage with neighbouring parkland and introduce a “forest-like” timber structure to the front-of-house areas, potentially featuring local wood.

“Our reimagining of Yeovil Octagon theatre will give a dramatic new identity to this vibrant cultural facility, positively impacting on the arts in Somerset,” he said.

“With a larger auditorium, new studio spaces and an open and welcoming foyer it will provide spaces for people to meet, engage, and enjoy the arts.”

The theatre is due to close from the end of next month for building work to commence.

FCBS is working with Theatreplan, E3, Momentum and Arup Acoustics to deliver the plans.