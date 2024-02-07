Number one globally ranked practice makes appointments at time of growth in UK and European business

Gensler, the WA100 top-ranked practice globally, has appointed four new principals to its leadership team in the UK and Europe.

The new principals, Diana Lee, Naomi Sakamoto, Juliette Morgan, and Sarah Ekundayo, bring expertise in various disciplines, including architecture, sustainability, technology, and marketing.

Julia Simet, Co-CEO at Gensler, said: “We are delighted to welcome Diana, Naomi, Juliette, and Sarah as Principals at Gensler. They have made an incredible impact to the firm for many years – delivering innovative solutions for our clients, leading the industry on challenges in the built environment through engaging thought leadership and driving business growth.

“It is an honour to work with such talented women who are leading the architecture industry into its next evolution. We look forward to the expertise they will continue to bring to the business as Principals, as we at Gensler continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in design and architecture.”

As a registered town planner and landscape architect, Diana Lee will lead the London-based cities studio. Her focus is on adaptable development models that seek to respect local culture and community needs. She will lead on large-scale urban design and education projects across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, KSA, and Asia.

Naomi Sakamoto leads both the Technology practice area for the firm’s Europe region and a studio serving clients in sciences, tech, and creative industries. With a background in urban design, civil engineering, and architecture, Sakamoto specialises in issues related to the future of work and the importance of physical space in enhancing human connection.

Juliette Morgan is an ESG consultancy director and a global leader in Gensler’s climate action and sustainability practice. In her role, she leads ESG strategy for clients.

Sarah Ekundayo, will serves as the regional marketing director for Europe, collaborating with other senior members of Gensler’s team to develop the practice’s brand.

The appointments come at a time of growth for Gensler in the UK and Europe, following the hiring of 100 new employees in 2023 across its offices in London, Birmingham, Paris, Berlin, and Munich.

