Gensler has appointed a new managing director for its Birmingham office.

Madeleine Hilton, who took up the role on 1 June, has more than 20 years of experience of working in Birmingham.

Hilton replaces Tariq Shaikh who has been the managing director at the Birmingham office for the past seven years.

Hilton started at Gensler as a project director in February 2023 and was made co-office managing direct in April this year.

She was previously a partner at Birmingham practice D5 Architects, following roles at Glancy Nicholls and BDP.

Hilton’s has worked on projects for the University of Birmingham, Coventry University and Boeing Sheffield.

She said: “I am proud to call this city home for over 20 years, having delivered projects for a number of local organisations during this time.

”I look forward to continuing to develop the business we are doing in Birmingham and across the region in this role, as we continue to design innovative solutions for our cities.”

In March, BD spoke to the firm’s global co-chief executive, Julia Simet and co-managing principal for Europe, Duncan Swinhoe who discussed Gensler’s plans to expand its residential work in the UK by converting disused office space into housing.

The firm said that between 17% and 20% of offices are suitable for conversion.

The firm named John Badman as its new residential practice leader for the UK and Europe in January this year.