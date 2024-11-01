Buildings part of wider masterplan set to complete next year

Foster & Partners' Bangkok office has completed the first phase of a residential masterplan on the outskirts of the capital The buildings have been inspired by traditional Thai architecture 1/7 show caption

Foster & Partners has completed a series of luxury villas in Thailand for local developer MQDC.

The development in a Bangkok suburb is the first phase of the Six Senses Residences The Forestias masterplan, which aims to offer residents an “unparalleled living experience”.

Inspired by Thai architecture, the buildings are raised off the ground to improve natural ventilation and enhance views of the surroundings while providing space for car parking and MEP services below.

Large, undulating aluminium roofs with timber soffits top each building, inspired by natural forms and installed with photovoltaic panels.

Each villa features a private infinity pool, a shaded courtyard and a series of terraces and outdoor spaces surrounded by bamboo screens.

Inside, sliding louvres allow living spaces to be opened up or closed off while providing increased air circulation.

Residents will also have access to their own clubhouse, with a private health centre and large infinity pool that connects with an adjacent lagoon.

Sunphol Sorakul, head of Foster & Partners’ Bangkok office, said the villas offer “access to the very best services and amenities to promote physical and emotional wellbeing – while providing a strong sense of community”.

“Every villa has been designed to optimise views of the spectacular natural surroundings, with an emphasis on quality materials and highly flexible living spaces that work for the whole family unit,” Sorakul added.

The wider masterplan will span 785,000sq m and is set to complete next year.