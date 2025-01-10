Twin towers the practice’s fourth major project in the Philippines

Foster & Partners has broken ground on a twin tower bank headquarters scheme in the Philippines.

The BDO Unibank Inc Campus in the capital Manila will consist of two stepped towers with a series of adaptations designed to cope with the city’s humid climate.

Each tower will be supported by an exoskeleton infilled with woven metal mesh screens in parts of the facade which receive the most sunlight.

The exterior grid of steelwork is also intended as an efficient method of protecting the structure of the building from earthquakes, which are relatively common in Manila.

The towers will be linked at ground level by an open triple height public space sheltered from rainfall and direct sunlight, and filled with greenery.

This leads up to an elevated reception area connecting to a business centre, public museum and a 3,000sq m event space.

Foster & Partners head of studio Luke Fox said: “The new BDO campus offers a new model for the next generation of highly flexible and climatically responsive workplaces in the Philippines.

“Our holistic approach encompasses every element of the design – from the structural and environmental engineering to the landscaping and interiors – allowing us to create something completely bespoke and driven by extensive environmental analysis.”

The headquarters is the firm’s fourth major project in Manila, following two residential schemes, the BWDC tower and Estate Makati, and a 24-storey office building for local clothing brand Bench.