The scheme's buildings are arranged around a lushly planted central garden

Foster & Partners has unveiled its designs for a luxury hotel and residential scheme in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina.

The Tempo development stretches along the Praia Brava beach, a local surfing spot backed by the Serra do Tabuleiro mountains.

Designed for the Muze real estate group, the scheme consists of a main hotel building and separate residential buildings with private gardens.

It is arranged around a central landscaped garden intended as an extension of the beachfront, featuring natural trails, pavilions, water features and pools.

Each hotel suite includes a private terrace facing the ocean, and features sliding timber screens for shade and privacy. A rooftop infinity pool wraps around the deck to provide unobstructed 360-degree views of the water and the mountains.

David Summerfield, Foster & Partners head of studio, said the scheme “captures the spirit” of its vibrant coastal location.

“Nature is woven through every part of the development, which will take residents and guests on a truly spectacular journey from the beach to their whole-floor residences and private suites,” he said.