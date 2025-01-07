Expanding practice inks deal after running out of space at its nearby UK headquarters

Fosters & Partners has taken three floors of its newly completed office block at Battersea Power Station after running out of space at its existing UK headquarters.

The practice has signed a lease with the Battersea Power Station Development Company to occupy 48,000sq ft at 50 Electric Boulevard, a 16-storey building at the riverside regeneration site designed by the firm and completed last year.

It comes after a successful year for the UK’s largest practice which saw its turnover increase by 29% and top £400m for the first time. Pre-tax profit also doubled in the year to last April to £2.3m, while its staff numbers were up 11% to 1,900.

The firm is understood to have made the move after reaching capacity at its current headquarters at 22 Hester Road, which is located about 30 minutes walk away through Battersea Park, where it has been based since 1990.

No staff numbers for the new space have been confirmed, with the firm waiting for fit out to complete before deciding which teams will be relocated.

Fosters managing partner Stuart Latham said the location has “strong links with our existing Riverside studio in Battersea and allows us to actively support our growing workforce in London.”

Sam Cotton, head of asset management at Battersea Power Station Development Company, said the deal was a “ringing endorsement for the regeneration project from one of the biggest architectural contributors to the development”.

“Not only is their decision to take office space at 50 Electric Boulevard a sign of their pride in the building, but it also emphasises the appeal of the location and the variety of amenities on offer, which make Battersea Power Station such a brilliant and unique place to work,” he added.

“This neighbourhood would not be the same without Foster & Partners’ contributions, and we are proud to be welcoming them as permanent members of our community.”

Spanning 90,000 sq m, 50 Electric Boulevard is one of the largest office developments at Battersea Power Station and includes a double-height glazed pavilion filled with more than 800 plants and mature trees.

It also has a 1,800sq ft communal roof garden with views across the power station, the river and the London skyline.