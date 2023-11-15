AHMM, Jan Kattein Architects and We Made That in running for Thornton Education Trust recognition
Built-environment charity Thornton Education Trust has announced the architecture practices shortlisted for its latest Inspire Future Generations Awards.
AHMM, Jan Kattein Architects and We Made That are vying for “best practice” this year. AHMM is also shortlisted in the “social value” category.
Additionally, Kattein and We Made That are shortlisted in the “community engagement category” – along with Matt & Fiona and Office S&M.
Elsewhere in the awards, Stanton Williams and Woods Bagot are shortlisted in the educational collaborations category.
TET trustee Victoria Thornton said there was a pressing need to create more opportunities for young people to influence their local environment and participate in the development of their communities.
“The IFG Awards celebrate those who contribute to achieving this goal, ensuring our built environment authentically mirrors the needs, aspirations and values of its most important stakeholders – the next generation,” she said.
Awards winners will be announced later this year.
Inspire Future Generations Awards shortlist 2023
Community engagement
Cement Fields – This Must Be the Place
2-3 Degrees and Landsec – Redesign Camden
Greater Cambridge Shared Planning – ‘Let’s Create’ Youth Community Engagement
Jan Kattein Architects Ltd – Cambridgeshire EverySpace
Matt &Fiona and Latimer – Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community – Youth Engagement
Office S&M Architects – Pride in Bruce Grove
We Made That and POoR Collective – Bexleyheath High Streets for All
WR-AP – Ham Close Regeneration Community Building
Social value
AHMM – Tower Hamlets Town Hall
Greater Cambridge Planning Service – Let’s create
Office S&M Architects – Pride in Bruce Grove
Diversity in action
Narrative Practice – Sessions
Places of ARcture – Play in Architecture
Re-Fabricate – Seats At The Table
Mentoring
Greater Cambridge Shared Planning
Greater London Authority
Matter
Narrative Practice
POoR Collective
Sarah Wigglesworth Architects
The Glass-House Community Led Design
Long-term programme – children
Archimake – National Qualifications for Kids in Urban Design
Catalytic Action – Kan Ya Makan, Co-creating children’s environments through narratives
Greater Cambridge Shared Planning - Have your say: Our Public Art and Let’s Create
Greater London Authority – Design Future London
Henley Halebrown – Young People into Architecture
One-off activity – children
Arkki Croatia – Recycled Old Town Šibenik
Bath Spa University – Forest of Imagination
Irish Architecture Foundation - Open House Junior
Places of ARcture – Museum Design Takeover at Collins Barracks
School of Geography, University of Otago - Playing planners
Long-term programme – youth
Design West – Shape My City
Greater London Authority – Design Future London
HUT and GPAD – Build The Way
PLACED – PLACED Academy
The Design Museum – Ardagh Young Creatives
The London School of Architecture – The Rainbow Reading Room
The London School of Architecture – (Un)Building: Design, Space and City-Making
2-3 Degrees and Landsec – Redesign Camden
One-off activity – youth
Architecture at the Edge – Design Lab: Making Waves 2023
Beyond The Box CIC – Euston Tower Creative Producer Project
Cardiff University – A Grangetown to Grow Up In: Children and Young People’s Plan for Grangetown
CarverHaggard – Young People at the Centre of Brixton
Places of ARcture – Together We Care About Public Spaces
Re-Fabricate – Seats At The Table
WR-AP – Ham Close Regeneration Community Building
Educational collaborations
Architecture at the Edge Design Lab – Making Waves 2023
Enfield Council – Clean Air Route
Stanton Williams – Future Architects Programme
Woods Bagot – Blueprints of Tomorrow: Nurturing Future Architects
Reading Civic Society – LOOK DRAW BUILD @ Reading Station
Further/higher education
Cardiff University – Cardiff Breaking Barriers Summer School: Building capacity of the future place-makers
Cement Fields – This Must Be the Place
University of Portsmouth, School of Architecture – Living Walls
Online/IT projects and materials/resources
Collective Design Practice – Collective Design Toolkit
forty five degrees The Studio – Reflections
Greater London Authority – Design Future London
The Glass-House Community Led Design – Design Gaming Workshop Model
Research – pedagogy or practice-based
A Place in Childhood – Teenagers and Public Space in Scotland
Cardiff University – A Grangetown to Grow Up In
forty five degreesThe Studio – Reflections
School of Geography, University of Otago – Playing planners
Best built-environment practice
AHMM
Jan Kattein Architects Ltd
We Made That
Best local authority
Greater Cambridge Shared Planning
London Borough of Waltham Forest
Best international not-for-profit organisation
Center for Architecture
Irish Architecture Foundation
YEP! Youth Engagement Planning
Best emerging not-for-profit organisation
2-3 Degrees
Catalytic Action
Make Space for Girls
Best established not-for-profit organisation
Beyond The Box CIC
Constructionarium Ltd
MOBIE
