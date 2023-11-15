AHMM, Jan Kattein Architects and We Made That in running for Thornton Education Trust recognition

Built-environment charity Thornton Education Trust has announced the architecture practices shortlisted for its latest Inspire Future Generations Awards.

AHMM, Jan Kattein Architects and We Made That are vying for “best practice” this year. AHMM is also shortlisted in the “social value” category.

Additionally, Kattein and We Made That are shortlisted in the “community engagement category” – along with Matt & Fiona and Office S&M.

Elsewhere in the awards, Stanton Williams and Woods Bagot are shortlisted in the educational collaborations category.

TET trustee Victoria Thornton said there was a pressing need to create more opportunities for young people to influence their local environment and participate in the development of their communities.

“The IFG Awards celebrate those who contribute to achieving this goal, ensuring our built environment authentically mirrors the needs, aspirations and values of its most important stakeholders – the next generation,” she said.

Awards winners will be announced later this year.