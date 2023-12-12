Sarah Wigglesworth Architects, POoR Collective and AHMM also bag accolades
Jan Kattein Architects has notched up a double win at built-environment charity Thornton Education Trust’s Inspire Future Generations Awards.
The practice won the “best built-environment practice” category and the “education collaboration” category at the ceremony earlier this month.
Jan Kattein’s main award was in recognition of projects that have “significantly shaped the practice; what it stands for and how it works advocating for greater integration between education and practice”.
The education-collaboration award, which Jan Kattein shared with the London Borough of Enfield, was for work on a new clean-air route in Palmers Green, north London, conducted with local schoolchildren.
AHMM collected the IFG “social value” award at this month’s ceremony in recognition of its three decades of philanthropic support and its active role in educating and developing the next generation of architects.
Clare Bond, who is diversity champion at Sarah Wigglesworth Architects, was named emerging “individual of the year” for her work implementing education initiatives at the practice – in combination with a small equality, diversity and inclusion committee.
Shankari Raj of Bristol practice Design West was honoured with the “individual of the year” award in the established category for her “passion and enthusiasm” for communicating all aspects of the built and natural environment in an increasingly oversubscribed programme.
POoR Collective won the awards’ “mentoring” category in partnership with the flexible-workspace provider The Office Group.
Thornton Education Trust founder Victoria Thornton said creating more opportunities for young people to influence their local environment and participate in the development of their communities was absolutely necessary.
“The IFG Awards celebrate those who contribute to achieving this goal, ensuring our built environment authentically mirrors the needs, aspirations and values of its most important stakeholders – the next generation,” she said. “These projects form the basis of a unique resource for future projects and developments commissioned by public or private sector clients.”
Inspire Future Generations Awards winners 2023
Best built-environment practice: Jan Kattein Architects
Individual of the Year, established: Shankari Raj, architect (Design West)
Individual of the Year, emerging: Clare Bond (Sarah Wigglesworth Architects)
One-off activity – youth: WR-AP – Ham Close Regeneration Community Building
Mentoring: POoR Collective
Research – pedagogy or practice-based: forty five degrees
Social value: AHMM
Further/higher education: Cement Fields – This Must Be the Place
Long-term programme – children: Catalytic Action – Kan Ya Makan, Co-creating children’s environments through narratives
Educational collaborations: Enfield Council with Jan Kattein Architects
Community engagement: Cement Fields – This Must Be the Place
Diversity in action: Narrative Practice – Sessions
Long-term programme – youth: PLACED – PLACED Academy
Best international not-for-profit organisation: YEP! Youth Engagement Planning
Best established not-for-profit organisation: MOBIE
Best emerging not-for-profit organisation: Make Space for Girls
Best local authority: Greater Cambridge Shared Planning
Online/IT projects and materials/resources: Greater London Authority – Design Future London
One-off activity – children: School of Geography, University of Otago – Playing planners
No comments yet