Jan Kattein Architects has notched up a double win at built-environment charity Thornton Education Trust’s Inspire Future Generations Awards.

The practice won the “best built-environment practice” category and the “education collaboration” category at the ceremony earlier this month.

Jan Kattein’s main award was in recognition of projects that have “significantly shaped the practice; what it stands for and how it works advocating for greater integration between education and practice”.

The education-collaboration award, which Jan Kattein shared with the London Borough of Enfield, was for work on a new clean-air route in Palmers Green, north London, conducted with local schoolchildren.

AHMM collected the IFG “social value” award at this month’s ceremony in recognition of its three decades of philanthropic support and its active role in educating and developing the next generation of architects.

Clare Bond, who is diversity champion at Sarah Wigglesworth Architects, was named emerging “individual of the year” for her work implementing education initiatives at the practice – in combination with a small equality, diversity and inclusion committee.

Shankari Raj of Bristol practice Design West was honoured with the “individual of the year” award in the established category for her “passion and enthusiasm” for communicating all aspects of the built and natural environment in an increasingly oversubscribed programme.

POoR Collective won the awards’ “mentoring” category in partnership with the flexible-workspace provider The Office Group.

Thornton Education Trust founder Victoria Thornton said creating more opportunities for young people to influence their local environment and participate in the development of their communities was absolutely necessary.

“The IFG Awards celebrate those who contribute to achieving this goal, ensuring our built environment authentically mirrors the needs, aspirations and values of its most important stakeholders – the next generation,” she said. “These projects form the basis of a unique resource for future projects and developments commissioned by public or private sector clients.”