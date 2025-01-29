Show Fullscreen

Exeter council has approved plans for nearly 1,000 homes on a dilapidated waterside site.

The Water Lane scheme has been designed by Nash Partnership for developer Water Lane Development Management Company and will include a total of 980 homes, 40,000sq m of office space, 320 student homes and over 100 later living homes.

The mostly vacant and unused 6ha brownfield site, described by Nash as “exceptionally difficult and neglected” is located along a canal around 1km from Exeter city centre.

It is the largest mixed-use brownfield site in the council’s local regeneration plan and its development has been a top priority for the local authority, which described it in the planning hearing as “probably one of the most important [applications] this committee has considered in many years”.

Show Fullscreen

The outline application was submitted in 2023 before undergoing a lengthy consultation period, which influenced a series of design amendments submitted last year.

Water Lane DMC project director Richard Clarke said: “We’ve reached a huge milestone in our journey towards regenerating this highly sustainable but very challenging site.

“There’s still much work to be done, but we’re keen to keep up the momentum by getting the site prepared and submitting infrastructure designs for consideration as soon as we can.”