Enfield scheme to see row of houses built on site previously seen as “undevelopable”

Dowen Farmer Architects’ plans for six homes above an existing car garage in Enfield have been approved by the local council.

The scheme will see the construction of a row of two, three and four-bedroom homes on Belmont Close in a private housing development near Cockfosters station.

Designed for developer Foxglade Properties, it will maintain the ground floor level of the 28-car park block, but add a slab on the first floor with new homes on the upper level.

It was the third planning win for Dowen Farmer last week after the practice secured consent for a roof extension to eight mansion blocks in Radlett, Hertfordshire, and a conversion of a house in Dalston into four flats.

Dowen Farmer director Tom Farmer said the trio of approvals had been made possible by ”questioning how and where development can come forward”.

”The projects themselves aren’t the most visually innovative, can’t profess to be ultra sustainable or community led,” he admitted.

”However they do showcase three examples of high quality development in space previously overlooked as undevelopable.”

He added that the briefs had evolved “from day one, assumptions were challenged by all sides, often enabling additional opportunities and value to be found.”

“Our richest projects grow out of an open forum, where the relationship between client and architect is founded on trust. Where the team feel comfortable straying from their lane and pushing each other to look again.”

The project team for Belmont Close also includes planning consultant MJP Planning.

Dowen Farmer Architects previous projects include an eight-unit residential development in Stoke Newington, north London as well as a 35-home residential tower in Lewisham, south east London.