Davidson Prize unveils final shortlist

Three teams in running for £10,000 prize due to be awarded in June

Concepts for building homes in a disused airport, a vacant shopping centre and on brownfield sites in Harlow are all in the running to win £10,000 at this year’s Davidson Prize.

Judges have unveiled the final shortlist for the 2024 prize, which has asked teams to design ideas for rethinking residential schemes by adapting and reusing existing sites and buildings.

…