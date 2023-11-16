Full screen in popup Previous

Next Dowen Farmer's proposals for Broseley Grove in Sydenham Source: Dowen Farmer Architects Dowen Farmer's proposals for Broseley Grove in Sydenham Source: Dowen Farmer Architects Site plan of Dowen Farmer's proposals for Broseley Grove in Sydenham Source: Dowen Farmer Architects Sketch of Dowen Farmer's proposals for Broseley Grove in Sydenham Source: Dowen Farmer Architects 1/4 show caption

A Dowen Farmer Architects-designed infill housing scheme in south London has been approved at appeal 13 months after being rejected by Lewisham Council.

The practice’s proposals for a 675sq m site off Broseley Grove in Sydenham will host five three-bedroomed mews houses on land currently occupied by 21 single garages. The scheme client is Sydenham Mews Ltd, a joint venture between Capstone Group and Quinn Residential.

Lewisham planning officers rejected Dowen Farmer’s proposals on the grounds of “parking stress” for the area, lack of an adequate servicing strategy for waste and deliveries, and loss of privacy and sunlight to neighbouring properties.

However ahead of the appeal the authority decided to pursue only the servicing-strategy grounds after new evidence was presented in relation to the other areas.

Show Fullscreen

Planning inspector Michael Cryan reviewed two versions of the scheme for the site, which is accessed from a 18m driveway. One version is car free, the other would deliver courtyard parking for three cars at the expense of front gardens for the homes.

Cryan dismissed the appeal related to the courtyard-parking option on safety grounds and acknowledged that both versions of the proposals posed a problem for refuse collection.

However he said that the waste issue could be resolved with a “waste-management strategy” condition.