Show Fullscreen

Leicester’s De Montford University has fired the starting gun on its search for an architect to design a £30m extension to its library.

Practices have until 28 September to send in tenders or requests to participate in the two-stage procedure, with selected candidates to be shortlisted on 5 October.

The university said in a contract notice that it is planning an “ambitious reimagining” of its library that will support a “diverse student body and which will facilitate new forms of research and learning”.

The job will include a new library extension and a redesign of the current Kimberlin Library, designed by Czech architect Eva Jiřičná and built in 1996.

It could also include either a refurbishment of the neighbouring Eric Wood building or replacing the building with a new larger block connecting the two buildings.

The University is said to be looking for a lead architect with experience in higher education development on large capital projects of around £30m or more in value.

The scheme will require the appointment of all design subconsultants, including a structural engineer, interior designer, landscape designer, services engineer and fire engineer to assist with the development of the design.

De Montford was established in 1992 and has around 27,000 students, with an income of around £243m in 2021-2022.

It is currently carrying out a £136m transformation of its campus which includes the CPMG Architects-designed Vijay Patel arts building.