Barking Riverside Limited (BRL) has submitted one of the largest planning applications in the UK, proposing the delivery of up to 20,000 homes at Barking Riverside.

The development - London’s largest in single ownership - covers 443 acres of brownfield land and is set to become a significant part of the Government’s ambition to deliver thousands of new homes. Stantec is the planning consultant and masterplanning architect.

So far, 2,700 new homes have been built on the site formerly occupied by the historic 1920s Barking Power Station, almost 40% of which are affordable.

Approximately 6,000 residents now live in the community and a further 1,000 homes are under construction.

The latest planning application, submitted to the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, outlines plans for a major expansion of the current development. The new application seeks to double the previously approved capacity of 10,800 homes. The development will also include significant retail, employment, and community spaces, as well as improved transport links and public amenities.

BRL, a partnership between the Mayor of London and housing association L&Q, aims to create a community of up to 50,000 people. The project aligns with the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham’s Local Plan and reflects recent Government initiatives aimed at addressing the national housing crisis.

Matthew Carpen, managing director of BRL, commented: “We have invested over £400m into the early stages of Barking Riverside to deliver major pieces of social and physical infrastructure, including a new London Overground station and an Uber Boat by Thames Clippers pier. We have much more we wish to deliver, with the investment to date setting the foundation for the significant growth that is now proposed. We look forward to delivering our new masterplan for 20,000 homes, together with the amenities and services needed to support and attract a vibrant and growing population.”

The development, set on the banks of the River Thames, will see the addition of new green spaces, including the proposed 50-acre Ripple Park and 19-acre River Park. Connectivity improvements will include enhanced walking and cycling routes, along with better access to the riverfront. These upgrades are part of a wider strategy to create a liveable, sustainable community.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, described Barking Riverside as “an inspiring model of how to fix our housing crisis,” adding that it serves as “a blueprint for how the next generation of English new towns could work.”

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive officer at L&Q, noted: “The UK is in the grips of a housing and affordability crisis, which is getting worse. That has to change, and projects like Barking Riverside are part of the solution. This growing neighbourhood is delivering well-designed affordable homes and community infrastructure at scale. It is also a mission to create social and economic benefits, reduce inequality, and enable people to live better lives.”