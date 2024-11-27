85-unit timber-framed housing scheme by Peris + Toral Arquitectes wins prize for ‘the world’s best new architecture’, while ARCity wins International Emerging Architect

The RIBA has awarded the 2024 RIBA International Prize to Modulus Matrix: 85 Social Housing in Cornellà, an 85-unit timber-framed housing scheme by Peris + Toral Arquitectes. The prize, awarded biennially, recognises what RIBA describes as “the world’s best new architecture.”

The project, located near Barcelona, Spain, was commissioned by IMPSOL (the Metropolitan Institute of Land Development and Property Management). It aims to challenge traditional housing typologies through a modular system of rooms, inspired by the 3.6m x 3.6m tatami mat proportions used in Japanese architecture. The six-storey building’s design is intended to create flexible, adaptable living arrangements, with no clear hierarchy between living spaces.

RIBA President Muyiwa Oki characterised the project as an example of “transformational spirit” in social housing. He added: “By embracing flexibility and longevity through long life, loose fit architecture, it is a radical approach to social housing that creates a place designed for people to adapt and inhabit in the long term.”

The building features 85 homes, with 18 apartments per floor. Each apartment comprises five or six modules, depending on the number of bedrooms, arranged to ensure cross ventilation and dual orientation.

Central courtyards and exterior balconies aim to encourage social interaction among residents, while timber construction and modular systems were adopted to reduce construction time and environmental impact.



Modulus Matrix Source: Peris + Toral Arquitectes

Grand jury chair Lu Wenyu praised the project for its “innovative approach to social housing” and its capacity to adapt to “the shifting demands of societal groupings.” She noted that the design encourages interaction and connection at both the individual and community levels, setting a “precedent for future developments.”

Peris + Toral co-founders Marta Peris and Jose Toral reflected on the feedback from residents, noting initial scepticism towards features such as open kitchens and terrace access. “Now they feel this way of living better adapts to their needs,” Peris said.

The shortlist for the 2024 RIBA International Prize also included Jacoby Studios by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin and Lianzhou Museum of Photography by O-office Architects.



Six Bricolage Houses by ARCity Source: BAI Yu Six Bricolage Houses in Shenzhen by ARCity Source: Abstract Image

RIBA also announced ARCity as the winner of its 2024 International Emerging Architect Award for Six Bricolage Houses in Shenzhen, China. The project is described as a model for urban renewal, combining formal and informal spaces within a historic urban village.

The architects viewed their role as curatorial, selecting six self-built houses by villagers for targeted micro-updates and modifications.