Associated Architects has secured permission for a mixed use development on behalf of Birmingham-based developer Woodbourne Group. The scheme is set to include a 53-storey build-to-rent tower, which would be Birmingham’s tallest building.

Woodbourne Group said the Curzon Wharf scheme, which it says will be net zero carbon, will deliver 498 rented homes in the 53-storey tower, plus a further 732 student beds in a 41-storey tower and another 122 homes in a separate 14-storey block.

In addition Woodbourne Group said the £360m scheme, located next to Aston University and Birmingham City University, will provide 130,000 sq ft of office space, 3,000 sq ft of retail space, more than 15,000 sq ft of leisure space, and 76,424 sq ft of new and improved public realm.

The firm said the scheme’s central tower will stand at 172m tall, making it 20m taller than the city’s current tallest structure, the BT Tower dating from 1967.

Tani Dulay, chief executive of Woodbourne Group, said it was “incredibly satisfying” to be on the brink of delivering a “world class development for a city I’m proud to call home”.

Paul Kitson, director of place, prosperity, and sustainability at Birmingham City Council, said the scheme built upon the council’s ambition to be a greener and more sustainable city. He said: “Being home to the world’s first mixed-use net zero carbon ready development is something we’re immensely proud of

“We’re delighted that the £360 million development has been given the green light to rejuvenate a key gateway into the city, as well as becoming another key piece of the Birmingham skyline.”

West Midlands mayor Andy Street also hailed the scheme, saying: “Birmingham is proud to have young entrepreneurs like Tani who have the persistence and enthusiasm to drive us towards a brighter and more sustainable future.

“His tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to creating the world’s first mixed-use net zero carbon ready development are a testament to his determination to make a difference.”