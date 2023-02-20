Full screen in popup Previous

Next Associated Architects' Curzon Wharf proposals, earmarked for Dartmouth Circus in Birmingham Source: Associated Architects Associated Architects' Curzon Wharf proposals Source: Associated Architects Associated Architects' Curzon Wharf proposals Source: Associated Architects Part of Associated Architects' Curzon Wharf proposals Source: Associated Architects Aerial view of the Motorway Trading Estate in Birmingham, which would be replaced by Associated Architects' Curzon Wharf proposals Source: Associated Architects The Motorway Trading Estate in Birmingham, which is earmarked for Associated Architects' Curzon Wharf proposals Source: Google Maps The Motorway Trading Estate in Birmingham, seen from Dartmouth Circus Source: Google Maps 1/7 show caption

Associated Architects is poised to get the green light for a twin-tower scheme on the north-east fringe of Birmingham city centre.

The city-based practice’s proposals for Woodbourne Group would deliver a 53-storey tower and a 41-storey sister block at Dartmouth Circus, along with two other buildings – of nine and 14 storeys.

The Curzon Wharf scheme would replace a low-rise industrial estate with up to 620 new homes, 732 student units, 12,000sq m of office or research-and-development space, and retail and leisure space.

The project site is around 500m from the heart of Aston University’s main campus, and slightly further from the location of HS2’s Curzon Street terminus. Birmingham University’s Advanced Transport & Infrastructure National College is also nearby.

Associated Architects’ hybrid application, which is up for approval at Thursday’s meeting of Birmingham City Council’s Planning Committee, is seeking outline consent for the new-build elements of the scheme and detailed approval for works to a nearby grade II-listed canal wall. The 1.14ha site is immediately north of Aston Junction, where the Birmingham and Fazeley Canal connects with the Digbeth Branch Canal.

Show Fullscreen

Recommending the application for approval, planning officers said the site was suitable for a tall development because of its location at a key northern junction on the road network. However they noted that the nearby elevated sections of ring road created “difficulties”.

Officers also noted that the proposals had been assessed as causing “less than substantial harm” to the significance of several designated heritage assets – including the Jewellery Quarter Conservation Area, St Chad’s Cathedral and the Bartons Arms pub. Both buidings are grade II*-listed.

“This application offers the opportunity to create a landmark development at the key gateway site into the city centre when approaching from the north,” they said.

Show Fullscreen

“There is enough detail within this largely outline application to be satisfied that the site could be laid out appropriately, with well-designed buildings, and that the connections between proposed public realm within the site and the canal environment would bring significant place-making benefits.”

The officers’ report also said proposals for the development to be “net-zero carbon ready” were an “exciting” prospect for the city.

“This means it is intended at this stage to be designed and built to be highly energy efficient and powered by renewable energy sources but it would be technically capable of operating more traditionally using non-renewable energy,” they said.

Show Fullscreen

The report added that the approach “may set a standard for similar development to follow” but acknowledged that it was an aspirational approach.

“If this cannot be achieved, a mechanism is in place to try to secure a larger amount of affordable housing to enhance the wider public benefits of the scheme,” officers said.

Councillors meet to consider the application at 11am on Thursday.