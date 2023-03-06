Application submitted for 20-storey scheme thought to be worth upwards of £200m

AHMM has unveiled its redesign of a major City fringe office scheme originally designed by Make.

Plans for the 20-storey Edge Shoreditch building, drawn up for a joint venture between Dutch developer Edge and Japanese developer Mitsui Fudosan, are thought to be worth upwards of £200m.

They replace a former set of proposals approved in 2021 designed for the London Stock Exchange, the site’s former owners.

AHMM’s new plans, submitted to Hackney council at the end of last month, show a stepped block including two basement levels and ground floor retail with a large atrium at its centre.

Located on a 4,400sq m site close to the Broadgate development on land bound by Wilson Street, Christopher Street and Earl Street, it would see the demolition of two existing six-storey buildings including the 1962 Technico House.

Make’s former proposals would have retained the 19th century facade of the building at 58 Wilson Street, which AHMM said in planning documents was of poor quality.

Contractor Laing O’Rourke is being lined up to build the new scheme, although the appointment is not expected to be made before late 2024. The firm, which is leading the construction management plan, said around 500 operatives and 100 staff are anticipated to be on site at the peak of construction.

The builder said modern methods of construction and significant off-site manufacturing would be employed, with the majority of the building’s super structure, frame and facades to be modularised to reduce vehicle movements. Low carbon concrete will also be used with the possible combination of CLT and other prefabricated materials to reduce carbon, the firm added.

Also on the project team is project manager Gardiner & Theobald, structural engineer AKT II, MEP engineer Atelier Ten, planning consultant DP9, landscape architect MRG Studio and vertical transportation consultant Sweco. Start on site is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025 with completion slated for 2028.

The scheme would be Amsterdam-based Edge’s second London project after the 27-storey Edge London Bridge tower next to the Shard, which has been designed by Pilbrow & Partners and approved in 2021. This is being built by Mace.

Mitsui Fudosan projects in the capital include the £400m extension to the British Library, approved in January, and the £500m redevelopment of the former BBC Television Centre, both of which it is developing in joint venture with Stanhope.