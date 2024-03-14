Vision for new “beating heart” of Shoreditch to include 65,000sq m of office space

Plans by KPF to redevelop a 1.5ha plot of land on the edge of the City of London are set to be submitted for planning by the middle of this year.

The Shoreditch Works scheme would see around 65,000sq m of office space built on a triangular plot which is currently occupied by more than 30 buildings, several of which will be demolished.

The site includes the head office of built environment PR firm Ing Media, which was behind the development’s placemaking strategy ahead of its consultation late last year.

The scheme has been drawn up for Linea Properties, a joint venture between two long standing family businesses, The Estate Office Shoreditch Ltd and HDG Ltd, which have been buying up properties on the site.

Just under half of the existing buildings will be retained and refurbished under the plans, which would also see several newbuild elements built including a 19-storey tower.

The site, which neighbours the Broadgate Quarter and is bounded by Curtain Road, Worship Street and Holywell Row, is currently a mix of housing, student accommodation and commercial units.

Five new public routes would be built through the scheme, which Linea Properties envisages as the future “beating heart of south Shoreditch”.

It will also include more than 7,000sq ft of ground floor community space, 39,000sq ft of public realm, 77 homes, cafes, restaurants and shops.

Heritage practice Richard Griffiths Architects is also on the team and will be working on the restoration of the site’s listed buildings, which include the grade II*-listed 91-101 Worship Street and the grade II-listed 105 Worship Street.

The scheme will add to a growing hub of regeneration taking place on the border between Shoreditch and the City which includes two AHMM-designed schemes, a £200m office block and a 27-storey tower.

Other large KPF schemes in the area include 99 City Road, a 36-storey tower on Old Street Roundabout which was approved last September.