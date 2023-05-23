Scheme to include office block and affordable housing next to refreshed market street

View of the refreshed market street

New entrances would be built at either end of the market street

AHMM has submitted plans to redevelop Shepherd’s Bush Market for the same developer which is working on the £1.3bn redevelopment of Kensington Olympia.

The proposals for Yoo Capital would give the historic market street a facelift and see the construction of an eight-storey office block and a five-storey affordable housing block on adjacent land.

A planning application lodged with Hammersmith and Fulham council last week reveals the full extent of the scheme, which was first unveiled by Yoo in October last year following a two-year consultation period with the local community.

It includes new entrances at either end of the market street, a canopy attached to the railway viaduct which runs along the side of the street, increased space for traders, new public realm and landscaping.

Buildings on the neighbouring Old Laundry Yard formerly occupied by St Mungo’s as a hostel, and now temporarily occupied as an artists’ space, would be demolished and shipping containers removed to make way for the office scheme.

The new “landmark” building would feature heavily stepped back massing, significant levels of greenery and would provide around 240,000 sq ft of flexible workspace, the application says.

It would be occupied by Imperial College London as a life sciences incubator, said to be the largest of its kind in London, that would drive start-ups and SMEs in science, technology and engineering.

View of the office block

Graphic of how the office building, highlighted in blue, would look. The market street runs behind the building beside the railway viaduct

The office scheme

The adjacent residential block to the north of the office scheme would provide 40 homes with a tenure mix of 60% social or affordable rent and 40% intermediate or shared ownership.

The project team includes cost consultant Gardiner & Theobald, planning consultant Gerald Eve, landscape architect LDA, structural and civil engineer Elliott Wood, project manager Opera, access consultant Buro Happold and townscape consultant The Townscape Consultancy.

London-based Yoo Capital became the majority owners of Shepherd’s Bush Market and the Old Laundry Yard in September 2020.

The firm has engaged extensively with locals during the past two years, including supporting traders by writing off 10 months’ rent and consulting with residents on the masterplan, a statement from the market said.

Rent will be frozen at 2015 levels until 2031 as part of the redevelopment deal, with both rent and service charge being waived during construction and business rates reimbursed.

The residential building

At least £7,500 in financial support will also be paid to traders during construction to compensate for lost earnings, while those who want to take a break from work will be paid up to £3,000 a month.

The developer is also working on the 186,000sq m redevelopment of the Kensington Olympia with Heatherwick Studio and SPPARC.

The scheme, which is being built by Laing O’Rourke and is due to complete next year, will see the construction of a total of two theatres, two hotels, another hotel, retail space and a rooftop park.

AHMM’s plans for Sheperd’s Bush Market are the second by the practice in the past 12 months that involve the demolition of a St Mungo’s hostel.

The practice was given the green light last October to replace one of the charity’s hostels in Westminster with a more modern nine-storey building containing 56 rooms for homeless people and rough sleepers.