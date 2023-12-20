Controversial west London redevelopment proposals go through by three votes to two

AHMM’s proposals to revamp Shepherd’s Bush Market with a scheme that includes new commercial and a residential blocks have won the backing of Hammersmith & Fulham Council.

A meeting of the authority’s Planning and Development Control Committee voted to approve the plans, drawn up for developer Yoo Capital, by three votes to two at a meeting last night. The decision, which is subject to approval from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, comes two weeks after a meeting expected to determine the proposals had be halted because of protesters opposed to the redevelopment.

AHMM’s designs for the 1.8ha site in west London would deliver a stepped nine-storey commercial building with 32,380sq m of space. Proposed uses for the building – dubbed Goldhawk Studios – include office accommodation, a life-science incubator that would be operated by Imperial College London, a café, meeting rooms and space for market traders.

The former A Cooke pie and mash shop, immortalised by rock band The Who in the film Quadrophenia, would be reconfigured as a pedestrian entrance to the new commercial space under the proposals.

A six-storey residential block proposed for the 1.8ha site would offer 40 “affordable” homes, split between rent and shared-ownership.

Refurbishment work at the market would deliver new and replacement stalls and shops, façade improvements to railway arches that form its backdrop, a replacement canopy and new entrance signs at Goldhawk Road and Uxbridge Road.

A report to members of Hammersmith and Fulham’s Planning and Development Control Committee said 126 objections had been received in relation to the proposals since they were lodged in May – contrasting with 103 representations in support.

Concerns included the height, massing and scale of the proposals. Government heritage adviser Historic England also described the proposals as “visually dominant” and harmful to the character of the Shepherd’s Bush Conservation Area.

Recommending the proposals for approval, planning officers acknowledged that the commercial block was a “tall building” in planning policy terms, but said its impact was justified.

“The proposals would deliver good quality architecture which regenerates part of the White City Regeneration/Opportunity Area and optimises the capacity of the site with good quality office, commercial and residential accommodation within a high-quality public realm,” they said.

Officers added that they did not consider the development would have a “disruptive and harmful impact” on the skyline, or result in any harm to the setting of adjacent heritage assets.

They said the housing element of the scheme would contribute to the borough’s targets, while work on the market area would “retain and improve” its vitality.

In addition to the reconfiguration of the former pie and mash shop in Goldhawk Road, the proposals will require the demolition of another building to provide vehicle access to the site.

Buildings formerly used as a hostel by charity for the homeless St Mungo’s would also be demolished to make way for the scheme. That part of the site, known as the Old Laundry Yard, is in temporary use as artists’ space.

Hammersmith & Fulham Council’s decision comes 12 years after proposals to redevelop Shepherd’s Bush Market, drawn up by Robin Partington Associates, were given outline consent.

That scheme, which included 250 apartments, foundered in 2016 following a lengthy legal battle with market traders.

In addition to AHMM, Yoo Capital’s project team for Shepherd’s Bush includes project manager Opera, CDM principal designer and QS Gardiner & Theobald, structural and civil engineer Elliott Wood, services engineer chapmanbdsp, and landscape architect LDA.