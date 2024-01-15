Show Fullscreen

Edinburgh-based practice 7N Architects has submitted a masterplan for a new £2bn neighbourhood that would bring 7,000 homes to the outskirts of the Scottish capital.

Developers want the 205-acre West Town site, located between Ingliston Park and Ride and the Gogar Roundabout to the west of the city, to embody the ‘twenty-minute’ neighbourhood principle.

Proposed facilities include schools, medical provision, community space, as well as commercial outlets such as bars, restaurants, cafe and retail.

A 27-acre green space, including a large central park, several pocket parks and a wildlife corridor, are also planned.

The proposals have been brought forward by West Town Edinburgh Limited, a development consortium formed in April 2021 and headed by Drum Property Group.

Graeme Bone, group managing director at Drum said: “We now have the opportunity to make West Town an exemplar, sustainable 20-minute neighbourhood on a par with the best new developments taking place across the UK and Europe.

Show Fullscreen

“This planning application is a significant milestone in realising the ambition we share with the council both for the local area and for the city, further strengthening the long-term collaborative process that is set to deliver a major transformation of the west of Edinburgh.”

An outline application for the plans was submitted to the local council last week and is expected to be presented to the planning committee in around six months. If approved, detailed applications for smaller plots within the scheme will then be submitted.

The developer hopes to start work on site before the end of 2024, with the first phase of homes and amenities ready from early 2026.

The project team so far also includes Avison Young.