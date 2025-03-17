Full screen in popup Previous

WW&P has unveiled its designs for a £140m facelift for Cardiff Central, Wales’ busiest train station.

The images, published by the scheme’s client Transport for Wales (TfW), show a colonnade of brick arches at the rear entrance of the building and a series of improvements to interior spaces.

A full business case for the scheme was completed at the end of last year with a planning application due to be submitted in the coming weeks.

Proposed improvements to the grade II-listed building aim to modernise the station and support long-term passenger growth while remaining sensitive to the site’s history and heritage.

Opened in 1850, the station was almost entirely rebuilt in the 1930s by the Great Western Railway and its lead architect Percy Emerson Culverhouse, who also designed Leamington Spa station and expansions to Bristol Temple Meads and Bath stations.

WW&P design director and project lead Phil Turner said: “Working with TfW on such a significant station for the region has been rewarding, with our scheme acknowledging the historical fabric of the city whilst bringing it into the present day, and future-proofing the station for generations to come.”

The plans include a larger concourse to improve passenger flow, additional gate lines, improved waiting spaces, retail space and cycle storage facilities.

The project team includes engineering consultant Mott MacDonald.