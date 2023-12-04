Practice will lead on working up redevelopment plans for 4ha city-centre site

Hawkins Brown has been appointed to lead a masterplan team for the mixed-use redevelopment of around 4ha of Network Rail-owned land at Cardiff Central Station.

The rail infrastructure operator said the practice would spend the coming months engaging with community groups and stakeholders for proposals to redevelop surface car parking at the station into a new neighbourhood. An outline planning application for the scheme is expected to be submitted next year.

Network Rail said the proposals would be enabled by the delivery of a new 795-space car park as part of the adjacent Central Quay redevelopment of the former Brains Brewery site, masterplanned by Benoy.

Work has already started on the initial phases of Central Quay, which will deliver hotel, commercial and leisure space and up to 2,000 waterfront homes.

Network Rail group property director Robin Dobson said that unlocking strategic land holdings in Cardiff had “been a long-time in the making”.

“By working with our partners at Transport for Wales, Welsh Government and the city region we are now in position to regenerate this important brownfield site, with much needed housing, a wide mix of uses and public space,” he said.

“The introduction of Hawkins Brown and the wider team means we are perfectly placed to deliver a vision for a world-class welcome to Wales’ capital and new neighbourhoods, enabled by integrated transport infrastructure.”

Hawkins Brown partner Iain Cochran said the project would “deliver a new place at the centre of the city, connecting the surrounding sites to create a capital welcome”.

The practice’s full masterplan team includes Grants, Arup, DPP, Hoare Lea, EJ Hales, Gleeds, GIA and Soltys Brewster.

Hawkins Brown’s previous projects in the Welsh capital include the sbarc/spark campus at Cardiff University and Central Square.